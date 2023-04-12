Man arrested for making hoax bomb threat call to Patna airport: Police

Police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly making a hoax call and threatening to blow up Patna’s Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport.

A joint team of police, CISF launched a search but did not find anything. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patna SSP, Rajeev Mishra said an airport official had received a bomb threat call which turned out to be a hoax and nothing was found.

“Samastipur police have taken the caller into custody. Initial inquiry revealed that the person had made the call under the influence of alcohol. Detailed inquiry is being done. The phone from which the call was made has been recovered. Prima facie it appears to be a hoax call”, Mishra said.

“As we came to know about the incident, a joint team of police, CISF launched a search but did not find anything,” he said.

Also Read: Call to Mumbai police about three Pak-linked ‘terrorists’ in city turns out to be hoax

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP said that police have detained a man from Samastipur for allegedly making the hoax call and recovered a cell phone from his possession.

“He is being brought to Patna,” he said.

“The youth has been identified. He had threatened to blow up Darbhanga and Patna airport. He has been arrested from Punjabi Colony under Nagar PS area. Police has also seized the mobile of the accused. The man was under the influence of alcohol when he had made the call” Vinay Tiwari SP, Samastipur said.

Police said that in the course of investigation, it came to light that the threat call was made to airport director Anjal Prakash around 11am.

“It was just a few seconds call which created panic on the airport premises,” said a police official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call to be non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks”, Patna Airport director said.