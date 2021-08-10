Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man arrested from Patna for helping students cheat in competitive exams

Ritesh Kumar was arrested from Anandpuri area following a tip-off. A raid at Kumar’s residence revealed documents, electronic devices and other equipment that were confiscated
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Patna police on Monday night arrested a man for his alleged involvement in helping students cheat in national level examinations. A case was lodged with SK Puri police station in this connection.

Ritesh Kumar was arrested from Anandpuri area following a tip-off. A raid at Kumar’s residence revealed documents, electronic devices and other equipment that were confiscated. Kumar’s brother, Anshu Singh, managed to esape, said the police.

“Police are interrogating Kumar to ascertain his brother’s role and also if there are other people involved in the crime,” he added.

City SP (central) Rahul A said, “The police arrested Ritesh Kumar... We are interrogating him,” he added.

