Man held for killing wife, in-laws
patna news

Man held for killing wife, in-laws

The Bihar police arrested a man Saturday from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for allegedly killing his wife and in-laws with a sharp-edged weapon on August 15
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The accused used a sharp-edged weapon to kill his wife and in-laws, said police. (Representative image)

Bahraich superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh said the accused, Mubarak Ali, a native of Banjaria village in UP, was currently living with his in-laws in Bhikabaandh village, Siwan.

The victims have been identified as Ali’s wife Naseema Khatoon (30), father-in-law Ali Hussain Sai (75) and mother-in-law Najma Khatoon (70).

Ali’s nine-year-old daughter was injured in the incident.

An FIR was registered at Daraunda police station in Siwan on Hussain’s son Mustaq Ali’s statement against Mubarak.

In the FIR, Mustaq alleged that Ali killed three of his family members and fled away from the spot with gold ornaments, said Abhinav Kumar, Siwan SP.

During interrogation, Ali confessed his crime. He attacked them when his wife refused to go with him to Baharaich, the SP said.



