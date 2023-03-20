Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Man rapes stray dog in Bihar's Patna, probe underway after video goes viral

Man rapes stray dog in Bihar's Patna, probe underway after video goes viral

ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 20, 2023 11:34 AM IST

In the CCTV footage, an unknown person is seen openly doing the unnatural act with a dog in the colony. Following this, an application was submitted over the matter by an NGO in Phulwari Sharif police station. After this, Patna Police started investigating the matter.

A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar's capital Patna where a stray dog was allegedly raped by a man.

Screengrab of the disturbing video that went viral. (Twitter)

The incident occurred on the day of Holi on March 8. The video of the gruesome act also went viral on social media. The alleged incident took place in Faisal Colony of Phulwari Sharif.

In the CCTV footage, an unknown person is seen openly doing the unnatural act with a dog in the colony. Following this, an application was submitted over the matter by an NGO in Phulwari Sharif police station. After this, Patna Police started investigating the matter.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Phulwari Sharif Manish Kumar said, "An application has come and call forward has been done with the document. Action will be taken under IPC and Animal Act. The matter is being investigated."

The investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape patna police bihar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP