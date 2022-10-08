'Man-eating' tiger that claimed 10 lives shot dead in Bihar

A three-year-old tiger, which has claimed 10 lives in and around Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in the West Champaran region since September, was on Saturday shot dead by forest officials, Live Hindustan reported. Tiger's latest victim was a woman and her kid in the Balua village in the Govardhan police station area.

On Friday, the Bihar government directed the state forest, environment, and climate change department to shoot the man-eating tiger. “An order has been given to kill the man-eating tiger that has caused death to the common life. This order has been issued by the department’s additional principal chief conservator of forests-cum-chief wildlife warden, Bihar, Shri Prabhat Kumar Gupta, in which it has been considered necessary to kill the man-eating tiger in view of all the circumstances,” the state government’s release said.

The man-eater remained elusive even after the forest department had dispatched a huge team of trackers, shooters, rescuers, forest jawans, and veterinary specialists to track down the animal.

On Thursday night, a 35-year-old man was mauled to death, when the inhabitant of Dumari village went to the field, the animal attacked him. He was the tiger attack's seventh victim.

Earlier, a 12-year-old girl from Singahi Mustoli village was murdered while fast sleeping in her crib in Singahi hamlet in VTR's Raghia district

