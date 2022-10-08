Home / Cities / Patna News / 'Man-eating' tiger that claimed 10 lives shot dead in Bihar

'Man-eating' tiger that claimed 10 lives shot dead in Bihar

patna news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 05:58 PM IST

Tiger's latest victim was a woman and her kid in the Balua village in the Govardhan police station area

The man-eater remained elusive even after the forest department had dispatched a huge team of trackers, shooters, rescuers, forest jawans, and veterinary specialists to track down the animal.
The man-eater remained elusive even after the forest department had dispatched a huge team of trackers, shooters, rescuers, forest jawans, and veterinary specialists to track down the animal.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A three-year-old tiger, which has claimed 10 lives in and around Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in the West Champaran region since September, was on Saturday shot dead by forest officials, Live Hindustan reported. Tiger's latest victim was a woman and her kid in the Balua village in the Govardhan police station area.

On Friday, the Bihar government directed the state forest, environment, and climate change department to shoot the man-eating tiger. “An order has been given to kill the man-eating tiger that has caused death to the common life. This order has been issued by the department’s additional principal chief conservator of forests-cum-chief wildlife warden, Bihar, Shri Prabhat Kumar Gupta, in which it has been considered necessary to kill the man-eating tiger in view of all the circumstances,” the state government’s release said.

The man-eater remained elusive even after the forest department had dispatched a huge team of trackers, shooters, rescuers, forest jawans, and veterinary specialists to track down the animal.

On Thursday night, a 35-year-old man was mauled to death, when the inhabitant of Dumari village went to the field, the animal attacked him. He was the tiger attack's seventh victim.

Earlier, a 12-year-old girl from Singahi Mustoli village was murdered while fast sleeping in her crib in Singahi hamlet in VTR's Raghia district

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
tiger bihar patna + 1 more
tiger bihar patna

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out