Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor

Bihar industry department is setting up an integrated manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya district with the land acquisition process expected to start by next month. The hub will be part of the economic zones of the upcoming Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor.

The project has got in principle approval from the Centre, which will pay 50% of the cost for the project, a joint venture with the Centre. It is expected to boost economic activity in various states, said additional chief secretary, industry department, Brijesh Mehrohtra.

The government wants to acquire 1650 acres of land for the hub and the process is expected to start from next month onwards. “A proposal for the land acquisition for the project will be sent to the cabinet soon. Once approved, the acquisition process will start,” said a senior official in the department, who didn’t wish to be quoted.

The manufacturing hub will cater to the needs of big industries and medium scale manufacturing units including ancillary units and interested investors will be provided land as per their needs. “Land would be provided to manufacturing, ancillary and processing units based on applications. Till now, this is the plan. The ambit may be expanded for other enterprises later on,” said another officer in the department preferring anonymity.

The other advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway. This will give manufacturing firms better logistical and transportation facilities, officials said.

Industry officials maintained that the project cost would be over ₹1000 crore but a clearer picture will emerge once the detailed project report (DPR) is finalised. “The land acquisition work would take six to eight months. In the meantime, the appointment of consultant and DPR work would be done,” said Mehrohtra.

Meanwhile, the industry department is also focusing on developing the electronic park at Begusarai, where the required land acquisition has been made. “There has been interest shown by several sand firms in setting up units. We are accelerating the process of developing the park as a major hub,” said another industry official.

