Many can aspire to become PM but one aspires to become Pradhan Sevak: Smriti Irani

PATNA: With Nitish Kumar being projected as a probable opposition candidate for the Prime Minister’s post in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP union minister Smriti Irani in a veiled attack on Kumar on Sunday said that those who need support for forming a government were making comments on PM Narendra Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Many can aspire of becoming Prime Minister but there is only one person who aspires in becoming Pradhan Sevak and that is Narendra Modi,” Irani said in an oblique reference to JD (U)’s projection of Nitish Kumar, who the party leaders say has all the qualities to become the PM.

Kumar had severed his ties with the BJP and walked out of the NDA to form a grand alliance government with the RJD and other parties.

Irani, who along with newly appointed BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, was in Patna on Sunday to launch the Hindi version of the book ‘Modi @20 Sapne hue Sakar, further said, “PM Modi is now being commented upon by those who need support for forming a government. Such political opponents have a limited scope but still aspire for usurping power in upcoming 2024 LS polls.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tawde, who is on his first visit to the state after being appointed as the party’s state in charge, said the emphasis would be on to further strengthening the organisation.

BJP leaders also took a dig at the JD (U) amid speculation that chief minister Nitish Kumar might contest from Phulpur or Mirzapur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“Kumar is so scared of Bihar that he has floated the idea to contest from Uttar Pradesh. They know that it will be difficult for them to win even two seats from Bihar. His colleague has suggested or offered him to contest from Phulpur. Whether it is Phulpur or Mirzapur, his bail will be forfeited,” said former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON