Maoist-hit Kaimur first in pending cases' disposal in Bihar this year
patna news

Maoist-hit Kaimur first in pending cases’ disposal in Bihar this year

Of the 81,000 pending criminal cases disposed till April in the state, Kaimur topped with disposal of 1,750 cases, Bhojpur second with 1,490 and Patna scored third position with 1,255 disposals
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Hajipur: Police officers investigate after a robbery of one crore rupees at HDFC Bank, in Jadhua Nagar area of Vaishali district, Hajipur Thursday, June 10, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_10_2021_000053B) (PTI)

Maoist-affected Kaimur beat capital district Patna of Bihar in disposal of pending criminal cases within the state in the first four months of 2021. Bhojpur stood second while Patna came third.

Amid a rise in pending criminal cases in the state, Bihar Police headquarters had tasked the districts to accelerate the disposal from January 1.The headquarters also directed that the number of pending cases be brought down by at least three times the new cases registered in a year.

Kaimur superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar said that 4,425 cases were pending in the district on January 1. Most of the cases were pending the arrest of the accused or property attachment warrants. At least 1,750 cases were disposed of till April 31, the maximum in the state during the period. “We are working to bring down the number to 1,500 till the end of this year,” Kumar said.

Kaimur said the force achieved the feat while tackling Maoist menace and interstate criminals working across borders with hilly terrains of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The state had 200,199 pending criminal cases on January 1 of which, 81,000 pending cases have been disposed of within the first four months, as per the official data.

The number of pending police cases in the state has seen a steady rise in the last four years. It was 114,000 on January 1, 2018; 128,000 on January1, 2019; 168,000 on January 1, 2020; and 200,000 on January 1,2021.

