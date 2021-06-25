Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / MeT issues orange alert for north-east Bihar till June 27
patna news

MeT issues orange alert for north-east Bihar till June 27

Southern parts of the state experienced high intensity rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm, while northern parts saw light to moderate rain during past 24 hours till Friday evening
By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:17 PM IST
HT Image

Southern parts of the state experienced high intensity rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm, while northern parts saw light to moderate rain during past 24 hours till Friday evening. The Patna Meteorological Centre has also issued an orange alert for north-east districts till June 27 following heavy rain and thunderstorm forecast.

According to a five-day weather forecast, the state is likely to receive fairly widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning till June 28, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

As per daily bulletin, Valmikinagar recorded 82mm rain, Chenari 70mm, Birpur 60mm, Indrapuri 50mm, Bagha and Bhimnagar 40 mm each during past 24 hours. Patna recorded 19mm rain from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Friday.

Officials have alerted the north-east districts of Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, cautioning heavy rain and thunderstorm at one or two places.

Weather scientist SK Patel said, “As per current numerical model, a cyclonic circulation is lying over Jharkhand which is likely to trigger rain activities in Bihar as well. Under the influence, widespread rain is likely over the state for next three days. Intensity of rain would be higher at northwest districts in comparison to southwest districts.”

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bihar subdivision has received 193.3mm actual rain against 72.4mm normal rain in June so far. Of the 38 districts, only Purnia has recorded deficient rain. Bhabhua has recorded the highest surplus rain exceeding 340% of normal rain, followed by Saran and West Champaran, which recorded surplus rain of 297% and 288%, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP