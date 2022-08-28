MGB leaders accuse BJP of misusing central agencies for political gain
Senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said the BJP engaged autonomous institutions like CBI, ED, and Income Tax after MGB leaders after its Maharashtra-like plan to control in Bihar from the backdoor misfired.
PATNA: Leaders of Mahagadhbandhan (MGB) on Sunday advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to abstain from engaging central investigating agencies to fight a political battle and said that people of the state are in support of the MGB’s mission to throw the autocratic and fascist regime out of power in 2024 elections.
Speaking to the media, senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said the BJP engaged autonomous institutions like CBI, ED, and Income Tax after MGB leaders after its Maharashtra-like plan to control in Bihar from the backdoor misfired. “The BJP is feeling embarrassed after the Gurugram-based mall and other business establishments raided by the CBI came out with statements denying their links with deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav,” said Jha.
JD(U) leader and minister Madan Sahni dared Union ministers and other BJP leaders, who have launched a diatribe against CM Nitish Kumar, to resign and face an election. “The leaders, who are currently occupying good positions in the government and in the party, must not forget contributions of the CM in facilitating their electoral success,” Sahni said.
Chief spokesman of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) Rajesh Rathore said that the BJP’s bid to cast ‘kala jadoo’ (black magic) on the people by engaging CBI, ED, and Income Tax would not materialise. “Bihar has always shown the way to the nation when it’s caught in a dilemma. This time also, people of Bihar will rise to the occasion and throw BJP out power for its nefarious design to cash in on the politics of polarisation by diverting the core issues of price rise, joblessness, and weakening of economic fundamentals,” Rathore said.
The MGB leaders, including those of the left parties, said that BJP leaders had lost its mental balance and resorted to making false accusations against the ruling coalition leaders after realising that their electoral base had been completely washed out. “The MGB government has the backing of more than 164 MLAs, clearly hinting that a huge majority is with it at the grassroots level,” said state JD(U) chief Santosh Kushwaha.
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
