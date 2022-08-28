Home / Cities / Patna News / MGB leaders accuse BJP of misusing central agencies for political gain

MGB leaders accuse BJP of misusing central agencies for political gain

Published on Aug 28, 2022 10:30 PM IST

Senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said the BJP engaged autonomous institutions like CBI, ED, and Income Tax after MGB leaders after its Maharashtra-like plan to control in Bihar from the backdoor misfired.

RJD leader Manoj Jha during a press conference in Patna on Sunday.
RJD leader Manoj Jha during a press conference in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
By Subhash Pathak

PATNA: Leaders of Mahagadhbandhan (MGB) on Sunday advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to abstain from engaging central investigating agencies to fight a political battle and said that people of the state are in support of the MGB’s mission to throw the autocratic and fascist regime out of power in 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media, senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said the BJP engaged autonomous institutions like CBI, ED, and Income Tax after MGB leaders after its Maharashtra-like plan to control in Bihar from the backdoor misfired. “The BJP is feeling embarrassed after the Gurugram-based mall and other business establishments raided by the CBI came out with statements denying their links with deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav,” said Jha.

JD(U) leader and minister Madan Sahni dared Union ministers and other BJP leaders, who have launched a diatribe against CM Nitish Kumar, to resign and face an election. “The leaders, who are currently occupying good positions in the government and in the party, must not forget contributions of the CM in facilitating their electoral success,” Sahni said.

Chief spokesman of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) Rajesh Rathore said that the BJP’s bid to cast ‘kala jadoo’ (black magic) on the people by engaging CBI, ED, and Income Tax would not materialise. “Bihar has always shown the way to the nation when it’s caught in a dilemma. This time also, people of Bihar will rise to the occasion and throw BJP out power for its nefarious design to cash in on the politics of polarisation by diverting the core issues of price rise, joblessness, and weakening of economic fundamentals,” Rathore said.

The MGB leaders, including those of the left parties, said that BJP leaders had lost its mental balance and resorted to making false accusations against the ruling coalition leaders after realising that their electoral base had been completely washed out. “The MGB government has the backing of more than 164 MLAs, clearly hinting that a huge majority is with it at the grassroots level,” said state JD(U) chief Santosh Kushwaha.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

