Minister Sahni relents, resumes office after meeting Bihar CM

Bihar’s social welfare minister Madan Sahni, who had threatened to resign a week ago alleging high-handedness by his department’s top bureaucrat, resumed office on Wednesday, a day after meeting chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Additional chief secretary Atul Prasad, who the minister had accused of overruling him in the matter of recent transfer of officials, was also present in the meeting that took place late Tuesday evening, sources said.

“I met chief minister Nitish Kumar. He heard my side and gave me his blessings and asked me to continue working sincerely as I was doing earlier. Whatever misunderstanding was there has ended and there won’t be any problem in the future,” Sahni said after meeting the CM. “I have huge respect for the CM,” he said.

Sources in the chief minister office said the meeting lasted an hour.

Several ministers in Bihar had backed Sahni and requested the chief minister to look into the allegations seriously.