Minor girl trafficked from Bihar on Holi rescued in Ajmer; one arrested: Police

ByPrasun K Mishra
Mar 15, 2023 10:40 AM IST

The minor girl’s mother had registered a kidnapping case against the neighbour on the day of Holi (March 8) alleging that the latter had kidnapped the minor girl and sold her

A 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Bihar’s Gaya district and sold in Rajasthan on March 8, was rescued from Ajmer on Tuesday, police officials said.

The SIT sought the help of NGO Bachpan Bachao and rescued the girl from flesh trade racket in Ajmer. (Representative file image)

Police said the girl is a resident of Jagadev Nagar locality in Gaya.

According to the police, the minor girl was lured to Rajasthan by a woman and sold for 1 lakh.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti on Wednesday said the minor girl’s mother had registered a kidnapping case against the neighbour on the day of Holi (March 8) alleging that the latter had kidnapped the minor girl and sold her.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to search for the minor girl and find the accused.

The SIT sought the help of NGO Bachpan Bachao and rescued the girl from flesh trade racket in Ajmer.

The main culprit, a woman, was also arrested from her hideout at Machhali More locality of Gaya.

The arrested woman is being investigated to ascertain facts related to the case and information about involvement of others in the racket including their modus operandi, the SSP said.

