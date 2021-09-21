Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor's murder in Bihar's Vaishali: Four, including woman, arrested
patna news

Minor’s murder in Bihar’s Vaishali: Four, including woman, arrested

A day after the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a minor girl, the Vaishali police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four other persons, including a woman
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The 14-year-old girl, who was missing since September 14, was strangulated to death, police said. (Representational image)

A day after the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a minor girl, the Vaishali police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four other persons, including a woman. One other accused was currently absconding, police said.

The 14-year-old girl, who was missing since September 14, was strangulated to death, police said. Police had recovered her semi-clothed and injured body from a pond at a village under Mahnar police station.

Police said the reason behind the murder was “outraging the minor’s modesty”.

On Monday, police had arrested one of the five accused and mastermind in the case, Dasrath Manjhi. During interrogation, he revealed the name of four others involved in the incident, and confessed that they abducted the girl and tried to outrage her modesty. When he failed, Manjhi and others strangulated her with a towel and dumped her in a pond. The other arrested persons were identified as Yadunath Rai, Vakil Paswan, Gautam Sahni and Salwa Devi, said Vaishali superintendent of police Maneesh.

The accused woman was arrested on charges of destroying evidence, the official said.

“On Manjhi’s instruction, she thew the girl’s bicycle and bag in a field. Police later recovered the victim’s belongings after interrogation of the arrested woman. A hunt is on for a sixth person,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Mahnar police lodged a case against 25 named and 200 unknown persons who blocked NH-322 and disrupted vehicular traffic for more than six hours on Saturday against alleged police inaction in the case.

