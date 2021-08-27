Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Missing youth’s body recovered from pond, six friends held

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Aman Kumar alias Bittu (22) went missing on August 21, and a missing complaint was lodged on August 23. (FILE)

The police on Friday recovered the bullet-riddled body of a missing youth from a pond in the district, officials said, adding that six of his friends were held in this connection.

Aman Kumar alias Bittu (22) went missing on August 21, and a missing complaint was lodged on August 23.

The cause of the murder was established supremacy among friends, police said. Preliminary investigation also found that Bittu was an alleged drug addict.

According to station house officer (SHO) of Bypass police station, Sanjit Kumar, Bittu left his house around 8pm on August 21 for a friend’s birthday party, but he did not return. “His father lodged a missing case. However, it converted into a kidnapping case on August 24 when his father made named accused in the FIR,” he said.

Police later took five of his friends into custody for interrogation, during which they revealed that they celebrated a birthday party and consumed drugs. They killed Biitu after pumping five bullets into his body, the SHO said. “They then packed the body into a gunny bag and threw it into a pond in front of Hanuman temple under Bypass police station,” he said.

The body was sent to the NMCH for autopsy.

