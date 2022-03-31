Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar’s Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said Birendra Kumar, chief public relation officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, .

The 34.50 km-long rail track is the first section of the rail line between the two countries and was completed at a total cost of ₹619 crore in 2021. Kurtha is near Janakpur, a pilgrimage destination in Nepal visited by people of both countries.

The remaining 34-km rail line will be built in two phases.

The 17-km-long second section will link Kurtha and Bhangaha while the third phase, also 17 km long, will extend from Bhangaha to Bardibas.

The 69-km-long Jaynagar-Janakpur-Bardibas railway line is being developed with support from the Government of India, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON