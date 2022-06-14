Monsoon arrives in Bihar, but heatwave prevails in seven districts

PATNA: Southwest monsoon has reached Bihar and covered four districts including Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia and Supual, the Patna Meteorological Centre said on Monday. According to the Met department, districts situated near the foothills of the Himalaya are likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall this month.

Vivek Sinha, director at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Monsoon is likely to pick up pace and cover the entire state this week. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in some parts of the state during the next four to five days. Rainfall activities are likely to increase in the state after June 15. Fairly widespread rain along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely to hit the state soon.”

Heatwave swept through several parts of the state, including Gaya, Rohtas, Sheikhpura, Buxar, Aurangabad, Nawada and Nalanda. Buxar continued to be the hottest place in the state, with a maximum temperature of 46.6°C.

As per the weather bulletin, Gaya recorded the maximum temperature at 44.6°C, followed by Rohtas 44.6°C, Sheikhpura 43.3°C, Aurangabad 44.7°C, Nawada 43.9°C and Nalanda 42.9°C. Patna’s maximum temperature stood at 41.5°C as of Monday.

Forbesganj recorded 54.5 mm rainfall, Kishanganj 52.8 mm, Narpatganj 40.2 mm in the past 24 hours.

Kamini Kumari, an official at the Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the most parts of the state up to 0.9 km above mean sea level, while westerly and south-westerly winds are prevailing over southern parts of the district. As a result, parts of the state are experiencing rainy weather, whereas some parts are reeling under heatwave condition.”

“As southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the state, rain activities would enhance in the next 24 hours. However, the maximum temperature in southwest parts of the state will remain around 40°C for the next two days. The temperature is likely to drop by 2-3°C after three days,” she added.

Last year, monsoon arrived in Bihar on June 12.

Meanwhile, the Patna district administration has ordered a halt in the operations of pontoon bridges between Kachidargah-Rustompur, Gyaspur-Kaladiyara and Danapur-Panapur from June 15. The decision has been taken in view of the onset of monsoon, which could lead to rise in water level of the Ganga.