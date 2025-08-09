Monu of Sonu-Monu duo, 2 accused in Chandan Mishra murder arrested

Three wanted criminals, including Monu Singh of the Sonu-Monu gang who has been on the run after alleged firing on former Mokama MLA Anant Singh and two suspects of the murder of convicted prisoner Chandan Mishra, were arrested from two different district in the state, Bihar police said on Saturday. Monu Singh and Sonu Singh

They were arrested from Barauni (Begusarai district) and Buxar.

Rural SP (Patna) Bikram Sihag told HT that Monu Singh, a member of the Sonu-Monu gang, involved in the shooting case at Naurang Jalalpur village in Mokama on January 22, was arrested at Barauni Junction in Begusarai district. According to police, after being named in the shooting case, Singh had been repeatedly changing locations across India such as West Bengal, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jharkhand and also even crossed over to Nepal. Meanwhile, police kept raiding all his hideouts, said police officers in the know of details.

Late on Friday, police got a tip-off that Monu was coming from Assam in a train. “Acting on a tip-off, the police team caught him from a train at Barauni junction and brought him to Patna for further interrogation. There are around 18 criminal cases against him,” the SP said.

Monu’s brother Sonu had surrendered in the case and he was granted bail later. Similarly, Anant Singh too had surrendered after being booked in the case and he was granted bail last week.

In case of arrests made in connection with the sensational Chandan Mishra murder, Patna police arrested two accused including a shooter — identified as Vijaykant Pandey alias Rudra Pandey alias Dhannu and Rajesh Yadav from Buxar. City SP (Central) Diksha confirmed the arrests and said that both the accused had been brought to Patna for investigation. In the interrogation, Rudra Pandey confessed his involvement as a shooter while Rajesh said that he was involved in doing recce of the hospital for the shooters, police officers aware of the matter said.

“Rajesh confessed that he conducted recce of the hospital on the instruction of Sheru Singh, partner-turned-rival of Mishra, who is lodged in the Purulia jail. After recce, Rajesh had stayed in the house of his friend Rohit Pandey at Anand Bihar Colony under the jurisdiction of Rupaspur police station. The police raided his location and seized 190 grams of heroin. So, a fresh case has also been registered against him with the Rupaspur police station under sections of the NDPS Act,” said the city SP.

The SP added that in the murder of Chandan Mishra, the police have also arrested seven other accused — four from West Bengal and three from Bhojpur — after an encounter in which two of them were injured and are undergoing treatment in the PMCH.