Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Mukhiya’s husband among two killed in rural Patna
patna news

Mukhiya’s husband among two killed in rural Patna

Patna City’s superintendent of police (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra said the killing took place around 12.15 am on Saturday when Sao was returning home on a car.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Sao’s family members are yet to file a police complaint. (Representative image)

Unidentified assailants shot dead the husband of a mukhiya (village head) in rural Patna late Friday night, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Pintu Kumar Sao, 45, of Narhanna village in the Bank panchayat which falls under Maner police station area.

Patna City’s superintendent of police (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra said the killing took place around 12.15 am on Saturday when Sao was returning home on a car.

“There are at least two eyewitnesses who were passing by the spot and saw the killing take place,” Mishra said, adding that eyewitnesses told police that two bike-borne men stopped in the front his car, dragged the man out and shot him in face and chest.

Sao’s family members are yet to file a police complaint.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was stabbed to death at Rajpur village under Bihta police station around 4.30 am while he was on way for a morning walk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Caste census: Nitish to lead 11-member delegation to meet PM on Aug 23

Elevated 9-km-long road at Rajgir to offer a ‘monumental’ drive

Man held for killing wife, in-laws

Five held for throwing acid on 19-yr-old in Nalanda
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP