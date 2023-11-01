Mumbai police arrest man running illegal placement agency from Bihar

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a man from Bihar’s Gaya who had opened a placement agency in Mumbai and cheated several unemployed youths by providing fake passport, visa and appointment letters for jobs abroad, officials said.

The Bihar police handed over the accused to the Mumbai police after completing legal formalities. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mumbai police arrested the man, identified as Rahul Kumar, from his native Simru village under Gurua police station limits with the help of the Gaya police on Tuesday.

Altogether 13 ATM cards, passbooks and cheque books of different banks were recovered from his possession. He was handed over to the Mumbai police after completing legal formalities, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaya, Ashish Bharti on Wednesday said that Rahul was operating an illegal placement agency, Bombay International Consultancy, along with some others in a building on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road in Mumbai.

He had cheated several youths and earned huge money in the name of providing them lucrative jobs in foreign countries by giving them fake passports, visas and appointment letters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mumbai police had registered a case under sections 420, 465, 467468, 471, 120 B of Indian Penal Code and section 10/24 Immigration Act against Rahul and his associates for fraud and cheating.

The Mumbai police contacted the Gaya SSP, and their Crime Branch team arrived at Gaya on Tuesday. They arrested Rahul with the help of Gaya police special team led by Gurua SHO Kanhaiya Kumar and took him to Mumbai after getting transit remand from local court.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!