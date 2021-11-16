NDA govt completes first year of fourth term in Bihar under shadow of pandemic

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar completed the first year of its fourth term on Tuesday. The government was formed after state elections were held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

State education minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary said Covid-19 has affected the pace of work for two years. “Development process and implementation of schemes were completely affected. This in turn affected government revenue and state exchequer. But we are now on the path of recovery.”

Asian Development Research Institute director Prabhat P Ghosh said the pandemic management was the main concern of the government during the year. “In spite of the resource constraints, the state was able to meet this challenge, both in terms of vaccination and other dimensions like the relief for the poor.”

Ghosh added there are now signs of the revival of the economy. “But it will certainly take some more time to reach its pre-Covid levels. Once the economy is back to normal, the health of state finances will also improve, enabling the state government to undertake development work.”

N K Chowdhary, a former head of Economics at Patna University, said the government failed to cope with the second Covid-19 wave. “The public healthcare system was utterly incapable to meet the challenge.”

The government also faced much embarrassment after the death of over 40 persons due to hooch.

Chowdhary said they have appointed 45,000 teachers even as the process was stalled due to Panchayat polls. “For the first time... the appointments for the headmaster and headteachers for high and higher secondary education will be done through Bihar Public Service Commission (to improve quality).” Chowdhary said the women have been given 35% reservation in government jobs.

Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said ₹4,671 crore has been sanctioned for Seven Resolves for development. “[Chief minister] Nitish Kumar has been hailed globally as a climate leader by UN body and state government has been awarded for its e-governance programme.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajiv Ranjan said the NDA has been following development with justice with the Centre’s support. “Bihar is leaping forward.”

There have been signs of unease between the BJP and JD (U) over issues including caste-based enumeration and the Pegasus snooping row.

Kumar led an all-party delegation that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for the caste-based census. Many parties believe the reservation system is no longer representative of the demography.

Much to the BJP’s embarrassment, Kumar also called for a probe into the Pegasus snooping issue.

Leaders of both parties have maintained that all is well in the alliance even as Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Jha has countered the Union government’s claim that 14.6 million water connections were provided in the state under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission. Jha said that 87% of rural households in the state have access to clean tap water and credited the state government for the achievement.

Opposition leader Tejashi Yadav questioned what happened to the government’s promise of 1.9 million jobs? “Where is the special economic package? When will be contractual employees will be regularised. The government claims to have been providing good governance yet it has failed to build infrastructure.”

Congress leader Premchandra Mishra called the NDA government’s first year dismal. “The effect of being the number three party was clearly visible on Nitish Kumar and the BJP completely dominated the government. A large number of people died due to the failure of the government on the health front and prohibition. The government lacks stability.”