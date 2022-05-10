Nepal local polls: Border along Bihar sealed from May 11-13, train service suspended

The Bihar-Nepal border has been sealed for three days starting Tuesday midnight ahead the election for local bodies in the neighbouring country in its areas adjoining Bihar’s border on May 13, officials said.

“The train services between Jaynagar in Bihar and Janakpur and Kurtha in Nepal has also been suspended for May 11-13,” said Mohammad Hinayad Hussain, a railway official in charge of with the cross-border train service.

Officials of Bihar and Nepal had held a meeting on May 5 at Biratnagar in Nepal and agreed to close the border crossings to allow peaceful polls in the country.

Dr Satya Prakash, the outgoing superintendent of police of Madhubani, a district that shares border with Nepal, told HT on Tuesday that security had been beefed up along the border.

Madhubani subdivisional magistrate Baby Kumari said that from May 10 to 13, no movement will be allowed through the entry points.

Bihar shares a 726-km-long border with Nepal.

