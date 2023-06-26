Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Terror funding case: NIA arrests fourth accused from Bihar

ByAvinash Kumar
Jun 26, 2023 04:59 PM IST

According to an official aware of the developments, he was allegedly involved in funding the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation and the revival of the Magadh Zone

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a CPI (Maoist) activist from Bihar’s Arwal in connection with a terror funding case.

The accused was identified and is a native of Nirakhpur village. (Representative file image)

He is the close aide of top Maoist commander Pradyuman Sharma alias Saket, a prominent member of CPI(Maoist) special area committee, the official added.

NIA official familiar with the matter told that the accused faces over five criminal cases registered against him with several police stations in Bihar.

Earlier on February 12, 2022, a police team raided his native place and seized illegal arms and ammunition.

Paswan is the fourth person arrested in the case, registered in 2021, related to the terror financing network being jointly operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground workers (OGWs) in the Magadh region.

NIA investigations revealed that the proscribed terrorist organisation, was trying to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunition and recruitment of new cadres to further its criminal and violent designs for reviving itself in the Magadh zone area.

The NIA had earlier arrested three persons and filed chargesheet against two of them in January 2023 before the NIA special court, Ranchi.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

