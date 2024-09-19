NIA raids 5 locations in Bihar including residence of ex-JDU MLC Manorama Devi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at five locations in Bihar including the residence of former Janata Dal- (United) MLC Manorama Devi in Gaya in connection with its probe against the banned outfit CPI (Maoist), officials said. Out of five locations being raided, three are in Gaya and one each at Rohtas and Aurangabad. (PTI photo)

According to officials familiar with the matter, the NIA raids were underway at the JD-U leader’s residence in Gaya’s AP Colony area since 4am.

Speaking to media persons, Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said, “The NIA had requested the district police for security personnel for carrying out a search which was provided to the probe agency”.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: NIA raids 6 places in attack on poll party during 2023 state polls

The raids are part of the case, which was initially registered on August 7, 2023, and re-registered by the agency on September 26, 2023.

These raids are a part of NIA’s probe into the unlawful activities by the banned outfit members in Aurangabad district.

The NIA is investigating the alleged conspiracy by Maoists to revive and strengthen the organisation in the Mahadh region.

Out of five locations being raided, three are in Gaya and one each at Rohtas and Aurangabad.

According to people aware of the details, Devi’s Bodh Gaya construction company plant was also being searched.

A comment from Devi is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.