Nine women arrested with 554 bottles of Jharkhand-made liquor
Nine women arrested with 554 bottles of Jharkhand-made liquor

Nine women were sent to jail on Wednesday after they were arrested with liquor from the Bihar-Jharkhand border near Pandeydih village under the Chandan police station area of Banka district on Tuesday evening
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Nine women were sent to jail on Wednesday after they were arrested with liquor from the Bihar-Jharkhand border near Pandeydih village under the Chandan police station area of Banka district on Tuesday evening.

According to the Belhar SDPO Premchand Singh, a police team launched a campaign on Chandan-Deoghar (Jharkhand) main road to prevent illegal smuggling from other states and its sale by liquor vendors in and around Munger.

As part of this operation, nine women were arrested with a couple of bags. Police seized 554 bottles of Jharkhand-made country liquor and 24 bottles of IMFL.

Police said all arrested women who came from Jharkhand in separate vehicles were caught by the police team during vehicle checking. When asked what they are carrying in the bag, a woman there was ‘prasad’ in it. However, police found bottles filled with liquor in their bags, the officer said. During interrogation, they revealed that most of them worked as domestic help and to earn easy money they started supplying liquor.

Police said that the arrested women were interrogated for several hours but they did not reveal the source of consignment.

