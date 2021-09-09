NIRF ranking: Bihar institutions fail again, only IIT-P in top 100

There is just one institution from Bihar, IIT-Patna, in the top 100 institutions in overall ranking across the country, the list of which released on Thursday by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the ministry of human resource development (MHRD).

No state institution figures in the list.

Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, has been ranked 51st in the overall ranking. Among engineering institutes, IIT-Patna has been ranked 21st, while NIT-Patna has been ranked 72nd. Among the 50 research institutions of the country, IIT-P is ranked 47th this year.

IIT-Patna was ranked 54th in the overall category last year, while it was ranked 26th among the top 100 engineering colleges. In 2016, it was ranked 10th, its best so far.

In the top 100 universities, there is none from Bihar, which has 17 state universities and two central universities. The state has drawn a blank in the rankings for colleges and institutions of medical, law, management, architecture, dental and pharmacy.

The rankings are a reality check for the Bihar institutions of higher learning and a pointer to the reasons behind continued migration of a large number of students to different parts of the country in search of better education every year.

Bihar State Higher Education Council chairman Kameshwar Jha said the state has a lot to catch up to get into the top 100. “Earlier, universities did not even apply for NIRF. This year, two universities and six colleges had applied, but they could not make it. We hope the state institutions understand the importance and gear up for it from next time. The council as well as the state government will provide them all the assistance,” he said.

This year two state universities — Patna University and Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), and a state management institution, Chandragupya Institute of Management (CIMP), had applied for NIRF. Besides, there central institutions — IIT-P, NIT-P and Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) — had applied.

Of nearly 250 constituent colleges and 650 aided and private colleges, just six, including Patna Women’s College, AN College, CM College (Darbhanga) and St. Xavier’s College, had applied. However, none could find place in the top 100.

Jha said that St Xavier’s College was declared not eligible on some technical grounds. “Variables like outreach and inclusion, research and placement hurt Bihar institutions, which mostly cater to the masses despite scant resources. One cannot compare the resources available at the IIT with a college situated in the remote area of the state. The intake is also different. One is totally merit-based through competition, while Bihar is still grappling with poor gross enrolment ratio (GER) and efforts are being made to improve it,” he said.

Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad said that apart from the apparent deficiencies, lack of awareness and innovativeness was also a hindrance. “In a country where there are 1,095 universities and over 50,000 colleges, competition ensures that quality is important and hence the ranking. Leadership of institutions has a huge role. Those students who can afford can move to better places, but that number is not very high. A large number of those who stay in the state need quality education which is suited to modern needs. The institutions need support to deliver. This means new areas to study, industry and government support. The council is working on that direction and hopefully things will change,” he said.