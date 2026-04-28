Nishant Kumar to begin ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ from May 3 to reconnect JD(U) with grassroots

Weeks after formally entering active politics, Janata Dal (United) leader Nishant Kumar, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar, will launch a statewide “Sadbhav Yatra” from May 3 in the Bagaha region of West Champaran district, the same area where his father often began his political campaigns.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nishant Kumar (HT file photo)

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Nitish was famous for taking out several state-wide yatras during his long political career in Bihar politics. In fact, h built his image through such yatras in the 1990s and 2000s to drum up public support against the “misrule” or “jungle raj” of Lalu-Rabri years. His “Nyay Yatra,” which he embarked upon in the early 2000s played a pivotal role in mobilising public anger against Lalu-Rabri and the RJD’s high-handed and unabashed rule in the state. It eventually helped Nitish’s JD(U) come to power in 2005, ousting the Lalu family’s raj. He remained the CM of the state until 2026, barring for a short period when Jitan Ram Manjhi became the CM.

Nishant appears to be following the same playbook, political leaders and observers feel. “Like his father, Nishant Kumar chose Champaran to start the yatra so he can connect directly with party workers at the grassroots level,” said Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) chief spokesman and MLC.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, state JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha explained that Nishant’s approach will be slightly different from his father’s. “He will go down to the panchayat level and focus first on familiarising himself with party workers,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, state JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha explained that Nishant’s approach will be slightly different from his father’s. “He will go down to the panchayat level and focus first on familiarising himself with party workers,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Party insiders said a section of workers remains unhappy over power-sharing with the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Party insiders said a section of workers remains unhappy over power-sharing with the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Nishant’s effort is seen as an attempt to soothe those feelings of party workers, reinforce JD(U)’s original socialist legacy, and rebuild organisational strength so that the party can eventually stand on its own feet without depending heavily on any alliance partner,” said political analyst Rama Shankar Arya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nishant’s effort is seen as an attempt to soothe those feelings of party workers, reinforce JD(U)’s original socialist legacy, and rebuild organisational strength so that the party can eventually stand on its own feet without depending heavily on any alliance partner,” said political analyst Rama Shankar Arya. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior JD(U) leader described Nishant as the “first prominent party figure” in recent years to undertake such a sustained outreach. During his time as chief minister, Nitish frequently travelled across Bihar, meeting beneficiaries of schemes along with ministers and officials. Nishant’s focus, however, is on the cadre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior JD(U) leader described Nishant as the “first prominent party figure” in recent years to undertake such a sustained outreach. During his time as chief minister, Nitish frequently travelled across Bihar, meeting beneficiaries of schemes along with ministers and officials. Nishant’s focus, however, is on the cadre. {{/usCountry}}

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Party sources said that many workers had been pressing Nishant to take a more active role to carry forward his father’s legacy of socialist approach and organisational discipline. The yatra is being viewed internally as his response to such aspirations. Yet, Nishant faces significant challenges in establishing himself as a credible new face of the JD(U).

Nitish’s son has entered politics at a time when the BJP is asserting its strong position within the ruling alliance, often setting the tone on major issues. Also, critics within and outside the party are likely to paint his rise as dynastic politics — a charge that sits uneasily with the JD(U)’s claim of being a party of social justice rather than family succession.

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The coming weeks will also see a cabinet expansion followed by the reconstitution of the party organisation at state and central levels. Kushwaha was re-elected as state unit chief this year, but several key positions remain vacant. A dedicated team is expected to be tasked with organisational revival once the cabinet exercise is over.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Subhash Pathak ...Read More Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand. Read Less

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