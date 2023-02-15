Nitish expresses displeasure over JD(U) leader’s demand for Muslim quota in army

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 15, 2023 11:36 AM IST

Gulam Rasool Balyawi sparked a controversy when he sought the reservation if the Union government is afraid of tackling terrorists from Pakistan

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
ByVijay Swaroop

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed displeasure over his Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi’s demand for 30% reservation for Muslims in the army. He said he will get clarification from Balyawi.

“Lot of people have the habit of speaking a lot. When I meet him, I will ask him what he has said and why,” said Kumar.

Balyawi sparked a controversy when he sought the reservation “if the Union government is afraid of tackling terrorists” from Pakistan. “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of Pakistan, give Muslims 30% of jobs in the army. When Pakistan made missiles and terrorised India, it was a son of a Muslim APJ Abdul Kalam who gave a befitting reply.”

The JD(U) earlier distanced itself from Balyawi’s comments. “Our party does not agree. The party always respects the army,” said JD(U) spokesman Abhishek Jha.

Balyawi also targeted Baba Ramdev and called for a probe into his assets. He referred to Baba Bageshwar, who came into the limelight over his claims about reading minds, and said no one would mislead the country “by wearing make-up.”

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Nikhil Anand accused Balyawi of insulting Sanatan Dharma leaders and the army.

Vijay Swaroop

Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

