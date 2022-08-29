Nitish junks RJD leader’s claim over prior govt nod for a CBI probe
Shivanand Tiwari, a former MP, had said on Sunday that Bihar would be among the few states where CBI would have to take consent of the state government prior to starting an investigation.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday pleaded ignorance about any move by his government to withdraw general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing cases in the state and dismissed a claim to made to this effect by a senior leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the largest constituent of the ruling alliance in the state.
“I do not know who speaks what. I don’t know about that,” Kumar said in Patna on Monday.
Upendra Kushwaha, chairman of parliamentary board of Kumar’s party, the Janata Dal (United), also rejected RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari’s claim that the state government was considering such a move.
“Shivanand Tiwari has wrong information. There has been no meeting between the government and the ruling alliance constituents regarding this. There has been no discussion in Bihar to stop CBI from investigating without permission,” Kushwaha said, referring to a meeting of ruling alliance, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) leaders held in the state capital on Sunday.
Tiwari, a former MP, had said on Sunday that Bihar would be among the few states where CBI would have to take consent of the state government prior to starting an investigation. His statement came in the wake of CBI raids at the premises linked to two party MPs and an MLA.
“We suggested the implementation of a provision where the state’s consent should be taken prior to CBI investigation. Since the arrival of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, CBI , ED and IT were being misused,” Tiwari said on Monday as well.
Speculation has been rife that Bihar, which recently witnessed power transfer from the National Democratic Alliance to a reinforced Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), ousting BJP from power, could soon become the 10th state in the country to withdraw general consent to the CBI.
CBI requires consent of the state government for a probe under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the law that governs the agency’s functioning.
Since 2015, nine states, mostly ruled by parties opposed to the BJP, have withdrawn general consent to the CBI.
BJP reacted to Tiwari’s comment, saying that the GA government was feeling insecure. “The grand alliance government is feeling insecure because of internal political contradictions and corruption related issues in which RJD is trapped,” said Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.
-
SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village
In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala's Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.
-
Infant, kidnapped in Mathura, found from local BJP leader's house
A seven-month-old boy, who was abducted from Mathura's railway station last week, was recovered on Monday from the house of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who allegedly bought him for ₹1.8 lakh from a child-trafficking racket. After searching for several days, he was recovered from the house of a BJP corporator from Firozabad, Vinita Agrawal, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal, with investigators identifying a racket, headed by a doctor couple from Hathras.
-
Mysterious dwarfing disease worries paddy growers in Haryana
Paddy growers in Haryana are worried due to a mysterious dwarfing disease reported in the crop as they are unable to find out the reason behind the stunted growth of plants. As per reports, the stunted growth of paddy was reported in almost all the major paddy-producing districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal and Yamunanagar.
-
No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for 3rd straight day
The tricity on Monday recorded 50 fresh Covid infections, a slight dip from the 72 cases reported a day earlier. At 22, Mohali's single day tally was highest on Monday, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases, followed by 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday for the third consecutive day.
-
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
