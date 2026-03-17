Bhagalpur/Banka, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday launched several development projects and schemes worth around ₹1,151 crore in Bhagalpur and Banka districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. Nitish Kumar launches projects worth ₹1,151 crore in Bhagalpur, Banka districts

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects in both districts.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, "The CM launched more than 144 development projects/schemes worth ₹442 crore in Bhagalpur. These include the inauguration of 88 schemes worth ₹171 crore and laying the foundation stones for 56 schemes worth ₹271 crore."

The CM reviewed various ongoing development projects in the district and directed officials to ensure their speedy completion. He emphasised that once completed, these projects would greatly benefit the public. Kumar also visited Baijani gram panchayat in Jagdishpur block and reviewed the ongoing construction of the panchayat building, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, government middle school.

Later in the day, the CM launched several development projects and schemes worth around ₹709 crore in Banka district.

"The chief minister inaugurated 278 schemes worth ₹118 crore and laid the foundation stone for 219 schemes worth ₹591 crore," the statement said.

The CM also sought details about several projects which are on the verge of completion in the district from officials.

These projects included construction of a 132/33 KV grid substation in Amarpur, road projects under the Banka Road Division, including Sultanpur–Tarapur–Belhar–Katoria–Chanan–Dardmara Road and Bhagalpur–Amarpur–Banka Road , construction of the Bounsi block-cum-circle office and transfer of excess floodwater from the Ganga in Bhagalpur to the Badua reservoir in Banka and the Kharagpur reservoir in Munger.

He also directed officials to complete the work on time, said the statement.

Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Labour Resources Minister and Banka District In-charge Minister, Sanjay Singh Tiger and other senior officials of the state government were present on the occasion.

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