Nitish Kumar's aide says Rahul Gandhi for 'confused' waterlogging with floods
patna news

Nitish Kumar's aide says Rahul Gandhi for 'confused' waterlogging with floods

Key Nitish aide mocks Rahul for "confusing" water logging with floods
PTI | , Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Commuters crossing a waterlogged area near Hotel Maurya during heavy rain in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)

A key aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "confusing" with floods the "water-logging" in parts of the state which have been receiving heavy rainfall of late.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the water resources minister, however, added that he was "not ruling out" the possibility of floods in Bihar which suffers devastation on account of the calamity almost every year.

"Dear @RahulGandhi ji Looks like you have been wronged about floods in Bihar. There is none yet and in the wake of heavy rains we are not ruling it out either. However, you are intelligent enough to distinguish between water-logging and floods. Kindly refrain from confusing the two," Jha tweeted.

The senior JD(U) leader, considered a confidant of his boss, was reacting to a tweet, in Hindi, by the former Congress president.

"I sympathise with flood-affected families of Bihar. It is a big disaster to have struck in the midst of corona pandemic. I appeal to my colleagues in the Congress that they help in relief work. Every step of the Congress must be in the direction of helping the people this is what Congress ideology is known for," Gandhi had tweeted.

Thousands of people have been affected by the flood- like situation that prevails in half a dozen districts of north Bihar, especially those situated along the river Gandak.

The river has been in spate ever since catchment areas in adjoining Nepal were pounded by torrential rainfall a couple of weeks ago.

Topics
rahul gandhi bihar cm nitish kumar
