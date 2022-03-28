Nitish Kumar security breach: Tej Pratap demands action against DGP

A day after the security breach of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Bakhtiyarpur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday called it a "major security lapse". Yadav also demanded action against the director-general of police (DGP) for not arresting the culprits. “Action should be taken against the DGP for not arresting the culprits," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in his hometown despite tight security arrangements. The man, who was caught on CCTV camera during the attack, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

According to reports, the accused is said to be mentally unstable and was mostly confined at home by his family. This was not the first such incident with the Bihar CM. In November 2020, onions were thrown at him while he was addressing an election rally in Harlakhi in the Madhubani district.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Lalit Yadav said, "It is a serious security lapse. The security of our chief minister is completely compromised. If we do not protect our chief minister, what would be the relevance of the special branch and DGP. Hence, we have demanded the termination of director general of police Sanjiv Kumar Singhal."

Following his argument in the Vidhan Sabha, Speaker Vijay Sinha also expressed concern over the issue. He asked deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad to inform the House about the incident.