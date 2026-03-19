Nitish set to be JD(U) president again

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has elected to the Rajya Sabha and set to demit his office early next month, in all likelihood will be elected as the Janata Dal (United)’s national president for the fifth term. He filed his papers for election of the post on Thursday. Nitish Kumar during a lecture in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha submitted Kumar’s nomination papers for the post of party president to party leader and returning officer for the election Aneel Hegde in New Delhi on Thursday.

Senior party leaders, including minister Shravan Kumar and MLC Sanjay Gandhi, were present on the occasion.

According to press release issued by the party, nominations for the post of national president can be filed until March 22, scrutiny will take place on March 23 while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 24.

The party elections up to the state level posts have already been held with Umesh Singh Kushwaha being re-elected unopposed as the Bihar president of the party.

State party president Kushwaha has already stated that every party worker wishes Nitish Kumar to remain president. This is being seen as a sign of consensus within the organisation. With no other contenders so far, it is almost certain that Nitish Kumar will be elected president unopposed. The entire process has become a mere formality. “This development clearly shows that the JD (U) is currently not in favour of any leadership changes. Given the prevailing political climate, the party wants to continue relying on experience and stability,” said a JD (U) leader.

Earlier on December 29, 2023, Kumar was unanimously nominated as the national president at the party’s national executive meeting held in New Delhi for the fourth time, replacing Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Kumar was first nominated as the national president in April 2016 and was re-elected unopposed for a fresh term on October 6, 2019, and again from October 2019 till December 2020. However, he stepped down in December 2020, passing the mantle to the then national general secretary RCP Singh to focus on his role as CM after the 2020 assembly elections.

Nitish to remain active in Bihar

Talking to a mediapersons in New Delhi, Sanjay Jha made it clear that while CM Nitish Kumar may be active in national politics, his focus will remain on Bihar. He clarified that Nitish Kumar will only be in Delhi during the Parliament session, and will play active role in Bihar affairs for the rest of the time.

Jha said that Kumar has always been known as a grassroots leader. “Even as CM, he has consistently travelled and maintained direct communication with the people. This is why monitoring of development work in Bihar has been strong. He will emerge as a strong voice for Bihar in Parliament. The state will continue to benefit from his experience,” he said.