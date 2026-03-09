Nitish to kick off 3rd leg of ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ from March 10

Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar will undertake the third leg of “ Samriddhi Yatra” from March 10 to March 14 and visit various districts in Seemanchal and Kosi areas to review development schemes as well as lay foundation of new projects, as per a letter issued by the general administration department (GAD) on Sunday. Nishant Kumar with his father, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, after joining the JD(U) at the CM residence in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

All ongoing projects in the districts would also be reviewed during the CM’s tour, officials in the know of development said.

Incidentally, the CM’s yatra to Seemanchal districts from Tuesday comes in wake of the JD(U) strongman filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls and set to step down from the top post in coming weeks for formation of a new NDA government in the state.

As per the schedule, the chief minister would start his yatra on March 10 from Supaul and visit Madhepura on the same day. On the next day, on March 11, CM Kumar will visit Araria and Kishanganj whereas on March 12, he would visit Purnea and Katihar. On March 13, the chief minister will visit Saharsa and Khagaria while on March 14, he would conclude his yatra by visiting Begusarai and Sheikhpura.

Additional chief secretary, GAD Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said that the chief minister would start his Samriddhi yatra from March 10.

All additional chief secretaries of the departments, DGP, divisional commissioners, senior police officers and DMs have been directed to make preparations for the yatra and ensure that top officials of departments remain present during the review meetings of development works to be chaired by the chief minister in districts in course of his yatra.

The Samriddhi Yatra was launched on January 16 from West Champaran district and later the second leg started from January 27 this year, but had to be discontinued due to the budget session of the Bihar legislature.

During the course of the third leg of Samriddhi yatra, the chief minister will also interact with common people to take feedback about development works.

The Samriddhi yatra is to be undertaken amid heightened political activity in the ruling JD(U) in wake of CM Kumar’s expressing his wish to go to national politics by entering Rajya Sabha. On Sunday, CM Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar also joined the JD(U) in presence of senior leaders. While there are speculations that Nishant may also undertake a state wide tour to get more acquainted with party affairs, it would be interesting to see whether the JD(U) strongman’s son accompanies his father in some districts during the course of Samriddhi yatra.

In his two decades long stint as chief minister, CM Kumar has undertaken several yatras to review development works and take feedback from common people about the deliverance of government services and how the public service initiatives could be more strengthened.

Kumar had earlier launched his statewide “Pragati Yatra” in December 2024, which continued until February 2025.