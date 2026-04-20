No compromise with dignity and honour of Nari Shakti: Samrat

Bihar chief minister Samrat Chaudhary assured the women in the state that there would be absolutely no compromise on the dignity and honour of “Nari Shakti” (women’s power) and that the Narendra Modi government at the centre will eventually implement the reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary addresses the 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan' in Patna on Monday. (PTI)

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He said this while addressing the “Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan” organised by the BJP at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

He emphasised that the NDA has been at the forefront of the women’s empowerment movement since its inception and will continue to strive towards this objective in the future.

The Sammelan was organised ‎in protest against the failure to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill (131st Amendment) in the Lok Sabha. Through this event, the NDA’s women leaders delivered a clear message to the opposition: this wave of outrage will not remain confined to Patna but will instead reach — and be witnessed in — every single household across the state.

“Modi ji wants to provide 33% reservation to women. Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and MK Stalin want only women members of their families to go to legislatures. But the PM wants 272 women of the nation to go to the Lok Sabha... We will eventually implement it in Parliament and state assemblies,” Choudhary said.

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that the Opposition has, for decades, “obstructed reservation for women”, while the NDA governments at the Centre and in Bihar have been working for the upliftment of women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that the Opposition has, for decades, “obstructed reservation for women”, while the NDA governments at the Centre and in Bihar have been working for the upliftment of women. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Nitish Kumar ji and Narendra Modi have worked for women’s safety and progress, and now, your brother Samrat Choudhary will continue the same work. If anyone comes in the way of your safety and progress, we will trace them to the bottom of the earth,” the Bihar CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nitish Kumar ji and Narendra Modi have worked for women’s safety and progress, and now, your brother Samrat Choudhary will continue the same work. If anyone comes in the way of your safety and progress, we will trace them to the bottom of the earth,” the Bihar CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, who was also present, alleged that the Opposition “maligned the dignity” of women and “disrespected” them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, who was also present, alleged that the Opposition “maligned the dignity” of women and “disrespected” them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The manner in which the Opposition parties defeated the Bill in the Lok Sabha, and celebrated subsequently, was deplorable. The dignity of women was disrespected,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The manner in which the Opposition parties defeated the Bill in the Lok Sabha, and celebrated subsequently, was deplorable. The dignity of women was disrespected,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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