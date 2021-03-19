Home / Cities / Patna News / Non-bailable warrant against Sharad Yadav for violation of model code of conduct
patna news

Non-bailable warrant against Sharad Yadav for violation of model code of conduct

Earlier on January 25, the court imposed a fine of ₹1000 on Sharad Yadav for non-appearance before the court despite several reminders.
By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Ranchi: Former Janta Dal United (JDU) leader Sharad Yadav arrives to meet Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), in Ranchi, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_8_2018_000040B) (PTI)

A Bihar court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) of arrest against former Janata Dal (United) national president and Union minister Sharad Yadav in a case of alleged violation of the model code of conduct. Yadav is accused of provoking religious sentiments while campaigning for assembly elections in 2015. The NBW was issued due to Yadav’s non-appearance in the court despite repeated summons.

Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM-1) court in Biharsharif, Prabhakar Jha ordered the issue of a NBW on March 18 against the veteran leader, who in a poll meeting on October 9, 2015 said that those who would not vote for JD (U) candidate would land in the “Jehanum” (hell).

A case was lodged against Yadav at the Biharsharif police station in Nalanda district on the basis of the statement of then circle officer Sunil Kumar Verma. The former Union minister surrendered in the court on May 21, 2019 and got regular bail in the case. The case was pending for framing of charges against Yadav.

Additional public prosecutor Suruchi Kumari said the court on January 25, 2021 imposed a fine of 1000 on Yadav for non-appearance before the court despite several reminders. According to Suruchi, the court cancelled his bail bond and issued an NBW.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Senior Patna AIIMS faculty facing termination charge, quits

In a first; Rajgir, Bodh Gaya set to be green energy towns

HAM-S, VIP sulk, say hoped for Council seats

Assembly passes 5 bills, false complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action

Yadav formed Loktantrik Janata Dal after he was expelled from the JD (U) for alleged anti-party activities in August 2017. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Madhepura as a Grand Alliance candidate and lost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP