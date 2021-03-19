Non-bailable warrant against Sharad Yadav for violation of model code of conduct

A Bihar court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) of arrest against former Janata Dal (United) national president and Union minister Sharad Yadav in a case of alleged violation of the model code of conduct. Yadav is accused of provoking religious sentiments while campaigning for assembly elections in 2015. The NBW was issued due to Yadav’s non-appearance in the court despite repeated summons.

Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM-1) court in Biharsharif, Prabhakar Jha ordered the issue of a NBW on March 18 against the veteran leader, who in a poll meeting on October 9, 2015 said that those who would not vote for JD (U) candidate would land in the “Jehanum” (hell).

A case was lodged against Yadav at the Biharsharif police station in Nalanda district on the basis of the statement of then circle officer Sunil Kumar Verma. The former Union minister surrendered in the court on May 21, 2019 and got regular bail in the case. The case was pending for framing of charges against Yadav.

Additional public prosecutor Suruchi Kumari said the court on January 25, 2021 imposed a fine of ₹1000 on Yadav for non-appearance before the court despite several reminders. According to Suruchi, the court cancelled his bail bond and issued an NBW.

Yadav formed Loktantrik Janata Dal after he was expelled from the JD (U) for alleged anti-party activities in August 2017. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Madhepura as a Grand Alliance candidate and lost.