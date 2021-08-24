North Bihar to receive heavy rain till Aug 27

Most places over the northeast and northwest parts of the state received moderate to heavy during the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

The state is likely to experience enhanced rain activities owing to the active monsoon system over Bihar till Friday, said meteorologists here.

As per the daily bulletin issued, Motihari received 119mm rain, Kishanganj 112mm, Patahi 72mm, Mehshi 72mm in the past 24 hours.

Patna Meteorological Centre has predicted widespread to fairly widespread rain in the northern region in Bihar. According to the weather forecast bulletin, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Gopalganj, Supaul, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Araria, Katihar, Siwan, West Champaran, Shivhar, Kishanganj on Wednesday and Thursday.

Explaining weather mechanism, weatherman CK Singh, “The monsoon trough is passing through Ferozepur, Panipat, Meerut, and Gorakhpur and thence north-eastwards along the foothills of Himalayas. Apart from this, winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal has also entered North Bihar. Under the influence, heavy rain is likely at few places over north Bihar while light to moderate rain at rest of places.”

The MeT centre has also issued a yellow-colour alert for lightning and thunderstorm across the state till August 27.