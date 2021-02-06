'Nothing new': Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs

The Bihar government on Friday clarified that there is nothing new in barring those charged with creating a public nuisance, blocking roads, and destroying public property from getting government jobs or contracts. It added this is a part of the tendering process.

Additional chief secretary (home) Amir Subhani and police chief S K Singhal said the main objective was to prevent people with criminal antecedents from getting government contracts or jobs. They insisted it is mandated by the government orders of 2006 and 2020.

On January 21, the state government made it mandatory for contractors to have character certificates from the police. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by chief secretary Deepak Kumar. Subhani and Singhal also attended the meeting.

“Police verification report (PVR) for character certificate is still a requirement for those applying for government tenders. The Supreme Court has also given directives in this regard. For government jobs, PVR is a necessity before joining. Even those taking sub-contracts have to mandatorily get character certificates from police and that needs to be fully enforced. For those taking sub-contracts for public utilities would also need to get their credentials verified by the police and get an identity card issued,” said Subhani.

He said such checks and balances would help clean the system and restore public faith in it. “Public liberty will always be respected as it is of utmost importance for the government. The democratic rights of nobody will be affected in any way. This is not what the government wants. But unscrupulous elements will not be allowed to take advantage of it."

Subhani said the police chief had only spoken about further strengthening PVR to ensure people with criminal antecedents do not get into the tendering process. “Even for jobs... [the police chief] has said it should be completed in a time-bound manner so that those joining government service do not face any hassles. If anyone has been convicted or charge-sheeted in any cognizable offence that also needs to be included in the PVR,” he said.

Additional police director-general Jitendra Kumar said the PVR order does not bar anybody from getting a government job. “[The government order] no way impinges upon the right of a citizen to take part in any demonstration or procession, which is his or her democratic right." He added the order has referred to a person’s involvement in an activity that might be against the law. “We will be giving no opinions about a person in the PVR.”