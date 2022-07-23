Now, RJD’s Jagdanand likens PFI to RSS

Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh on Saturday likened Popular Front of India (PFI) to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a comment similar to the one made by Patna police chief M S Dhillon days ago following the arrest of alleged PFI members from Bihar capital.

“Their (PFI) organisation is like the RSS. They also want to serve their community, but why do you call them anti-nationals?... Whenever dangerous people are arrested by security forces for being Pakistani agents, all of them are found to be related to RSS and Hindu community,” Singh told reporters.

“Fearing the growing power of RSS, a community has formed an organization on the same lines to protect its members, and you call them terrorists, anti-national. Some people whose relatives have settled in Pakistan make calls there and talk to their them, and they are labelled as terrorists. Is it treason to talk to your relative?” he said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which regards RSS as its ideological mentor, reacted strongly to his statements. “He is also talking like an anti-national. Don’t stoop to such low levels just for vote. RSS is a very old nationalist organization,” said BJP Bihar spokesperson Arvind Singh.

