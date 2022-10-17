‘One master and rubber stamps...’: Former Bihar minister targets Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Sudhakar Singh, who resigned as the agriculture minister of Bihar on October 2, has once again trained his guns against chief minister Nitish Kumar alleging that there is one “master” in the state government and the rest are all mere “rubber stamps”.

“There is one malik (master) in the state government and the rest are Mukhtars (agents). They are all rubber stamps except some leaders of my party (RJD) who are good,” Singh, also the son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, alleged while addressing a rally on the occasion of his felicitation function organised by Kharwar tribal groups at Hata market in Kaimur district on Sunday afternoon.

Singh was critical of the government before his resignation and alleged rampant corruption in his department. A day before his resignation, he said that he would not allow the “continuation of BJP agenda” in his department with the formation of the Grand Alliance government in the state.

On Sunday, calling the government’s announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs as a ‘jumla’, he said, “When there is no job to be given to anyone, whether say 10 lakh or 20 lakh, when a jumla of 15 lakh worked, it will also work.”

“Why the chief minister did not hear the grievances of farmers and poor people raised by me. I was not talking about personal issues but was pressing the issues that were in my party’s agenda. These people dared to avoid the poor’s issues because they knew that the vote was not casted on issues but on caste lines. Today the son of a farmer preferred to become a peon rather than the traditional occupation of farming,” he added.

Singh said that Kharwar tribes were struggling for its socioeconomic recognition and upliftment but this portfolio belonged to chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“The MLA of their respective Chainpur constituency had been a cabinet minister for two years. But none cared about the tribe’s suffering,” he added.

Reacting to Singh’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “The JD(U) should take seriously the statement of former agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh. When Sudhakar Singh gives his resignation to the deputy chief minister instead of the chief minister, it is certain that he gives more importance to Tejashwi Yadav. The statement of Sudhakar Singh is at the behest of the RJD. Chief minister Nitish Kumar himself should go to the ashram with his warlord Lalan Singh, otherwise the RJD will push them out. The main goal of the RJD is to make Tejashwi the chief minister and to completely destroy the JDU”.