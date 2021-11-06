Oppn, ruling party play blame game over hooch deaths in Bihar

A war of words ensued between the opposition and ruling parties over the recent hooch tragedies in Bihar.

While the opposition parties alleged the connivance of the ruling party leaders and government officials for the proliferation of illegal liquor trade, the ruling party leaders accused the opposition of levelling false allegations on the government with an apparent intent to protect the liquor mafia.

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ajit Sharma said that sudden spurt in hooch-related deaths laid credence to the general perception that the prohibition act had miserably failed in Bihar. “Either the state government should completely smash the illegal liquor trade network or scrap the law to legalise its sale after imposing three-four fold tax. The revenue collected from liquor sales can be used to develop industries and create jobs for the unemployed,” argued Sharma.

At least 26 persons, including an army man and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, have died due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar in the last five days. Officials said that illicit liquor had claimed more than 100 lives across the state since January this year. The consumption of illicit liquor has risen suddenly due to the ongoing panchayat polls.

Opposition leader and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had alleged that the liquor prohibition in the state was only confined in the words of the chief minister. “Instead of taking strict action against the officials, Mafiosi and illegal traders, CM Nitish Kumar keep on cautioning the people from not consuming the liquor. “The police had recovered two trucks loaded with illegal liquor from the school of a BJP minister in the government. Yet, there is no reference of the minister in the FIR,” alleged Yadav.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said that it was high time the government should re-evaluate the prohibition act, which utterly failed to check alcohol’s consumption, and rethink if the law was effective. “The accountability of deaths due to illicit liquor must be fixed at the higher levels,” said Mishra.

Former MLA and Congress leader Rishi Mishra and other Congress leaders held a Press conference and sought time from governor Fagu Chauhan to discuss the prohibition law vis-à-vis recurring deaths due to spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh categorically said there would be no relaxation in liquor ban and the existing excise law for prohibition would remain enforced strictly. “ With the excise law in place, action can be taken against liquor vendors manufacturing illicit liquor. Strict action would be taken against the culprits,” he said while taking potshots at the RJD’s first family and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for leaving Patna once the by-polls were.” Where were they when Covid pandemic had stuck,” he asked

“The opposition parties shall not indulge in politics over the tragedies. The CM has already announced to review the situation in the coming weeks and see what is lacking,” said Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) spokesperson and MLC.

He also questioned the logic behind the CLP leader Sharma’s contention of scrapping the liquor law and asked him to issue a formal request from the party to the government for lifting the prohibition law. “How can Sharma say like this, as the Congress party members are bound by the party’s oath not to take liquor,” asked the JD(U) MLC.

BJP spokesman and national general secretary of the OBC front Nikhil Anand said that the government was firm on enforcing strict adherence to the prohibition laws. “Those found indulging in violating the laws have been penalised. Still, some illegal traders are being patronised by the opposition parties trying to prove that the law has completely failed in the state. Instead of issuing statements, opposition leaders shall abide by their commitment to make Bihar a liquor-free state,” said the BJP leader.

