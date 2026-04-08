Patna, Bihar minister Leshi Singh on Wednesday said the state government has procured 36.79 lakh metric tonnes of paddy against a target of 36.85 lakh MT in the 2025-26 Kharif season.

Over 36 lakh MT of paddy procured in Kharif season: Bihar minister

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The procurement for rice stood at 12 lakh MT, short of the 25 lakh MT target for the season, she said.

The food and consumer protection minister claimed that the rice procurement target is expected to be met by June 15.

Talking to reporters here, Singh said, "For the 2026-27 Rabi marketing season, wheat procurement target for Bihar has been set at 18,000 metric tonne by the Centre. Procurement has already started in all districts of the state from April 1 and will be completed by June 15."

As of Monday, 2,617 MT of wheat was procured from 591 farmers, she added.

"The minimum support price for wheat has been increased by ₹160 over the last year and fixed at ₹2,585 per quintal by the Centre," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The central government has set the lentil procurement target for Bihar at 32,000 MT, which will be procured between April 10 and May 31, Singh said, adding that MSP for the crop has been fixed at ₹7,000 per quintal by the Union government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The central government has set the lentil procurement target for Bihar at 32,000 MT, which will be procured between April 10 and May 31, Singh said, adding that MSP for the crop has been fixed at ₹7,000 per quintal by the Union government. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Under the National Food Security Act, the state provides free high-quality food grains to 8.55 crore beneficiaries per month. A total of 4.6 lakh MT of food grains is made available by the Centre in this regard," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Under the National Food Security Act, the state provides free high-quality food grains to 8.55 crore beneficiaries per month. A total of 4.6 lakh MT of food grains is made available by the Centre in this regard," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh claimed that LPG supplies are normal in the state and cylinders are being delivered to consumers in a timely manner after booking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh claimed that LPG supplies are normal in the state and cylinders are being delivered to consumers in a timely manner after booking. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She asserted that the Bihar government is taking strict action against those involved in black marketing and hoarding of cooking gas cylinders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She asserted that the Bihar government is taking strict action against those involved in black marketing and hoarding of cooking gas cylinders. {{/usCountry}}

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"Based on inspections, a total of 1,662 gas cylinders have been seized in the state along with the registration of 114 FIRs," Singh said.

The minister informed that under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, the Crisis Management Group is constantly monitoring the supply and distribution of cooking gas cylinders in the state.

She said that PNG gas connections have been operationalised in 99,346 houses in the state, and 55,025 houses are ready for connection.

Talking to reporters at a press conference here on Tuesday, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Executive Director and state head AK Samantaray said, "Despite the disruption in the LPG supply chain in the international market, we have kept our supply system strong with the help of the state and central governments. Supplies of all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and LPG, are normal, and people need not panic."

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Bihar Director of Agriculture Saurabh Suman Yadav, who was also present, said that there was a sufficient amount of fertiliser in every district.

"The stock of urea, as of April 7, is 2.86 lakh metric tonne, while that of D is 1.45 lakh MT, NPK 2.14 lakh MT, and SSP 1.02 lakh MT," he said.

Samantaray said the state government has made arrangements for the distribution of 5-kg cylinders for students and labourers.

"Currently, a total of 3,697 retail outlets are operating in the state, including 3,590 of OMCs and 107 of private ones. On average, 4,554 KL of petrol and 9,121 KL of diesel are being made available every day," he said.

Samantaray asserted that 70 per cent of the commercial LPG allocation was currently being maintained, and priority was being given to hospitals, educational institutions, defence, railways, government establishments, hotels, restaurants, industrial canteens and food processing units.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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