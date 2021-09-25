Panchayat polls: Liquor flow a challenge

On September 18, police in Samastipur district arrested a former mukhiya seeking re-election and his associates for throwing a liquor party, the picture of which went viral on social media.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016. Besides, it is also a breach of model code of conduct during the panchayat elections.

Two days later, the police arrested another former mukhiya and his five associates for throwing a liquor party from Fatehpur in Gaya district.

On September 23, just a day before Kako block in Jehanabad went to polling in the first phase of panchayat elections, police seized two truckloads of liquor from the district town. Both the trucks had Maharashtra number.

In Vaishali district, an illegal liquor manufacturing was found and destroyed at Raghopur.

These are just few of the instances that underline the continuing influence of liquor to lure voters in panchayat polls, which was also evident during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, as was reflected through huge seizures.

As Bihar held the first phase of the panchayat election spread in 12 blocks across 10 districts on Friday, one of the biggest challenges before the administration is once again turning out to check the liquor flow.

As per statistics of the police headquarters, so far 1,15,144 litres of liquor has been recovered from the 10 districts, including the 12 blocks going to polls in the first phase, while the total recovery in the state has been 4,43,785 litres during the period between August 24, when the panchayat polls were announced, and September 21, when campaigning for the first phase ended.

Bihar had announced total prohibition in April 2016 and the same year, panchayat polls were also held amid tight surveillance. The figures of recovery made during 2016 panchayat polls is not available.

During the 2020 Assembly elections, nearly 10 lakh litres of liquor were seized ahead of the first phase of polling. According to Election Commission figures, over one lakh litres of liquor was seized in the state during the Lok Sabha elections, much lower than 5.78 lakh litres seized during 2014 parliamentary polls when prohibition was not imposed and the state had around 5,500 licensed liquor shops.

State election commissioner Dipak Kumar said anybody caught with liquor would face actions as per legal provisions.

A police officer said locals were also cooperating in checking the menace by giving timely tip-offs. “Big recoveries and arrests are a result of greater vigilance and the drives will continue,” he said.

Additional director general (headquarters) JS Gangwar said surveillance had been increased in view of panchayat polls. “Possession or consumption of liquor or any attempt to use it to lure voters comes is a crime,” he said.