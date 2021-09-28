Panchayat polls: Not many takers for ‘panch’ post as over 800 elected unopposed in 1st phase

Even as the panchayat polls in the state are underway, over 800 candidates have so far won uncontested for the post of panch in gram kutcheries, indicating how the number of nominations for the post is far less than other posts in the three-tier rural local bodies.

The gram kutcheries, having quasi-judicial powers, are mandated to settle petty disputes at the gram panchayat level, which is the bottom tier of rural local bodies. The panch members act as the jury, having the powers to give their opinion in settling small disputes at the village level through the help of legal counsellors appointed to give legal advice to the representatives of the gram kutcheries.

As per the State Election Commission (SEC) data, 858 candidates for different posts have so far been elected uncontested in the first phase of polls held in 12 blocks spread over 10 districts. Of this figure, 830 candidates were elected unopposed to the post of panch, while 26 candidates were elected uncontested to the post of ward member in gram panchayats. On the other hand, the posts of Mukhiya and Sarpanch witnessed competition.

Besides, in the election’s second phase that is to begin September 29, as many as 3,402 candidates will be declared to have won uncontested out of the total 21,131 posts.

Officials are attributing the reason for candidates being elected unopposed for the post of panch in gram kutcheries to “less number of perks”.

“The fact that a large number of candidates are getting elected unopposed for the post of panch is because there are not many takers for the post in gram kutcheries, as the incumbents enjoy fewer powers and perks. It is the sarpanch who wields power and prestige, just like mukhiyas,” said an SEC official handling the panchayat polls.

According to Rupesh Kumar, a social activist working to strengthen the panchayati raj system, the panch has considerable power to give his or her opinion on settling small disputes, but hardly any financial powers as like their counterparts, be it ward members or mukhiya in gram panchayats. “The lack of any financial power is a major factor as to why the post attracts less aspiring representatives of panchayat bodies,” Kumar said.

However, panchayati raj minister Samrat Choudhary said the gram kutcheries have been delegated considerable legal powers to discharge their role in arbitration of small civil disputes and petty disputes at the village level in the last few years. “But, there is a general perception among those vying to contest panchayat polls that panch members have fewer powers and it’s not an important post. This is entirely wrong. We are trying to change this mindset,” he said.

Referring to powers to gram kutcheries, the minister said the quasi-judicial bodies have the powers to interfere in disputes on small civil matters related to land and can even enforce the prohibition on an assemblage of four or more persons at a disputed site for 30 days.

Choudhary said the state government is looking into the aspect of strengthening the kutcheries more and mulling over giving the panch members more powers so that the post holds importance in the local self-governance. “We are working on the proposal of strengthening gram kutcheries and also delegating more powers to panch members as we gave to the ward members in gram panchayat. The devolution of powers to ward members is one reason why there has been a rapid rise in nominations for the post in the ongoing panchayat polls,” the minister said.

In the second phase of polls that will cover 48 blocks in 34 districts, there are a total of 71,467 candidates contesting for 21,131 posts. Altogether, 40,903 candidates are in the fray for the post of ward member.