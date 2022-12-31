Passengers, officials injured as mob pelts stones at train in Bihar

At least six passengers and five railway staff including travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) sustained injuries after an angry mob resorted to pelting stones at a passenger train soon after it reached a station in Bihar’s Madhepura district under Samastipur division on Friday late evening, people familiar with the matter said. A bogey of the train suffered damage.

The passenger train (05229) was going to Saharsa from Bihariganj when the incident took place. “As soon as the train stopped at Budhma station, the mob started pelting stones at a bogey adjacent to the engine in which a team of railway officials examining tickets from the passengers was present. We managed to protect ourselves by hiding under seats but several staff and passengers sustained injuries,” said a staff member, who did not wish to be named.

“They made us target as we were examining the tickets of the passengers.The bogey suffered damage as glasses of windows were broken,” the staff member added.

The passengers said that the stone pelting continued for over 10 minutes and the miscreants fled after the passengers in other bogies protested.

Later, the train reached Madhepura station and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) lodged a first information report (FIR) and started a hunt for the people involved in stone pelting.

Divisional railway manager (DRM) of Samastipur division Alok Agrawal said, “Strict legal action will be taken against the wrong doers.” The offence could invite one year of imprisonment or fine or both under Sections 153 and 154 of the Railway Act.

“Some people have developed the habit of travelling without tickets on Purnia-Saharsa route and it has become a challenge for the railway officials to charge fine as they become furious at a time they are asked for tickets,” an RPF official said on condition of anonymity, stressing the need for launching an awareness campaign among the people about buying tickets before travelling.

