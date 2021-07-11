Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna: 139 constables suspended over clash with senior cops in 2018

A total of 139 constables were suspended on Sunday in connection with a clash with senior police officers on November 4, 2018, against the death of a woman trainee constable
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:29 PM IST
A total of 139 constables were suspended on Sunday in connection with a clash with senior police officers on November 4, 2018, against the death of a woman trainee constable.

IG (central zone) Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “The departmental proceedings have been initiated against the 139 suspended constables.”

On November 4, 2018, more than 175 constables clashed with senior police officers after their colleague Savita Kumari died at a private hospital as she was allegedly denied leave for medical treatment.

After the incident, 175 constables were dismissed from the service. They moved Patna high court, which ordered to reinstate the dismissed constables saying that the action was taken without proper proceedings.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had ordered a departmental probe into the incident. Then DSP Mohammad Maseluddin was also suspended after the incident.

