Patna college student beaten to death on campus

A 22-year-old final-year undergraduate student of B. N. College in Patna was beaten to death by masked miscreants on Patna Law College premises on Monday, police said. The spot Patna Law College campus where the student was killed. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The incident occurred around 1 pm when the student, identified as Harsh Raj, a resident of Vaishali district, came out of the examination hall at Patna Law College after appearing in his final-year exams.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He was immediately rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he died during treatment.

Soon after the incident, a police team led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Patna City, Dasrath R S, visited the spot.

“Harsh Raj was killed after 7-8 criminals brutally assaulted him. He was soon taken to the hospital but he died there. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the crime and other evidences are being collected. Efforts are on to trace the assailants,” he said.

The deceased’s father, Ajit Kumar, a journalist working for a Hindi daily, told reporters that Harsh had been tensed since he started preparing for the upcoming student union elections in the university which he was contesting for the post of president.

There is no police picket in the campus.

All examinations of Patna University scheduled on May 28 have been cancelled and all colleges would remain closed on Tuesday, a university notification issued in the evening said.