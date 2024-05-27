Patna college student murdered by masked men on campus

PATNA: A 22-year-old undergraduate student who had been planning to contest the upcoming students’ union elections was beaten to death by 7-8 masked men on the Patna Law College premises on Monday. Harsh Raj was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where he died during treatment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident took place at about 1pm when Harsh Raj, a final year student of BN College, stepped out of the examination hall at the Patna Law College.

“Harsh Raj was killed by 7-8 criminals who brutally assaulted him… We are scanning the CCTV footage of the crime and other evidences are being collected. Efforts are on to trace the assailants,” Dasrath RS, additional superintendent of police of Patna City, said.

Harsh Raj was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where he died during treatment

The deceased’s father, Ajit Kumar, a journalist working for a Hindi daily, told reporters that Harsh had been tense after he started preparing for the upcoming students’ union elections at Patna University. He was planning to contest for the post of the union’s president.