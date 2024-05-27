 Patna college student murdered by masked men on campus - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patna college student murdered by masked men on campus

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
May 27, 2024 09:43 PM IST

Harsh Raj, a final year student of BN College was killed after he emerged from the examination hall at the Patna Law College

PATNA: A 22-year-old undergraduate student who had been planning to contest the upcoming students’ union elections was beaten to death by 7-8 masked men on the Patna Law College premises on Monday.

Harsh Raj was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where he died during treatment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Harsh Raj was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where he died during treatment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident took place at about 1pm when Harsh Raj, a final year student of BN College, stepped out of the examination hall at the Patna Law College.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Harsh Raj was killed by 7-8 criminals who brutally assaulted him… We are scanning the CCTV footage of the crime and other evidences are being collected. Efforts are on to trace the assailants,” Dasrath RS, additional superintendent of police of Patna City, said.

Harsh Raj was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where he died during treatment

The deceased’s father, Ajit Kumar, a journalist working for a Hindi daily, told reporters that Harsh had been tense after he started preparing for the upcoming students’ union elections at Patna University. He was planning to contest for the post of the union’s president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Patna college student murdered by masked men on campus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On