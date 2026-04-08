...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Patna HC directs mines dept to videograph entire seizure process of vehicles

The court was hearing a petition challenging the seizure of a truck despite the fact that it had a valid challan issued, but the driver could not show it, while the authorities also did not bother to check the validity and went ahead with seizure

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 06:39 pm IST
By Arun Kumar, Patna
Advertisement

The Patna high court has directed the mines and mineral department pass orders to all the ground officials to ensure videography of the entire process involving interception and seizure of defaulting vehicles and handover the pen drive along with the seizure documents.

Patna high court (HT photo)

The court was hearing a petition challenging the seizure of a truck despite the fact that it had a valid challan issued, but the driver could not show it, while the authorities also did not bother to check the validity and went ahead with seizure and continued to hold up the vehicle despite production of valid papers.

“In this modern era of technology, when everything is available at the drop of the hat, the minimum that is expected from the officials carrying out such exercise is to videograph the entire process from the interception of a vehicle till its seizure as is done in the western countries to usher in greater transparency and avoid allegations,” said the bench of Justice Rajiv Roy.

The court said that the exercise was necessary to save the department from the financial loss. For want of transparency, the whole exercise of seizure of the vehicle comes to zero in most of the cases. This transparency is again necessary to bring the litigation down and come to the actual fact on the point whether at the time of interception, the truck/ vehicle was having proper document to ply on the road or not and/or whether it was overloaded or not,” it added.

The order was passed in the presence of Special Public Prosecutor, Mines, Naresh Dikshit, with direction to the petitioner to approach Nawada mining official within three days for an order.

The petitioner had sought direction for quashing the illegal seizure of vehicle and its immediate release. The truck was carrying stone chips from Kodarma, Jharkhand, on a valid challan issued on January 11, 2026 and was to be delivered at East Champaran, Bihar, by January 13, 2026, while it was intercepted on January 11 itself barely a couple of hours after it started its journey and entered Bihar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Patna / Patna HC directs mines dept to videograph entire seizure process of vehicles
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.