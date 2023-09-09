Patna HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Lalu’s kin Subhash Yadav in land grab case

The Patna high court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger brother-in-law Subhash Yadav in a case of land grab, cheating, extortion, intimidation, and other matters filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Representational image.

The Bihta police had on June 5 registered an FIR against seven persons, including former MP Subhash Yadav, based on the statement of one Bhim Verma, a resident of Bela village in rural Patna. Those named accused in the case include Subhash, his wife Renu Devi, son Randhir Kumar, Pankaj Singh Yadav, Arjun Ray, Arun Kumar Munsi alias ‘mukhiya’, and Arun Kumar Singh.

According to the FIR, Subhash Yadav purchased a plot of land of 7 ‘kattha’ in the name of his wife after paying Bhim’s mother Meena Devi ₹96 lakh. The complainant alleged that on 27 February 2021, the former RJD MP called him along with his mother and brother at his house and forced them to return ₹60 lakh. The former MP, taking the complainant’s mother and brother hostage, allegedly threatened Bhim with dire consequences if he failed to return the amount.

“Considering the aforesaid facts and the nature of allegation against the petitioner, this court is not inclined to extend the privilege of anticipatory bail to the petitioner in connection with the Bihta police station case to the satisfaction of the learned ACJM-I, Danapur. Accordingly, the prayer for anticipatory bail of the petitioner stands rejected,” the court said in its order.

Judge Dr Anshuman in his verdict said that if the petitioner surrenders within a period of six weeks from the date of the order, then upon surrender, the trial court shall pass further orders on the same date without prejudice from the date of the rejection order “passed by this court”.

Earlier, the victim approached the ‘mukhya mantri janta darbar’ on 6 June 2022, which directed the Patna DM to probe the incident. The victim had again on May 4 met Patna district magistrateb Dr Chandrasekhar Singh, who then spoke to Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra. “The FIR was registered against Subhash Yadav after the intervention of the Patna DM and SSP,” Verma said.

Earlier on 10 May 2010, a Bihar court had ordered the registration of an FIR against Subhash Yadav, his wife Renu Devi and three others at the Jakkanpur police station in Patna for allegedly kidnapping a liquor shop employee.

