The Patna high court restored Purnea MP Pappu Yadav’s security to ‘Y+’ and directed Bihar’s home secretary to restore the cover while setting aside an order dated September 23, 2025, that scaled down his security to ‘Y’ category. The order passed on May 14 was uploaded on Tuesday.

Patna HC restores Pappu Yadav’s Y+ security

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“Now, the Bihar Government is directed to pass afresh order regarding enhancement of security cover of the petitioner (Yadav), in accordance with law, by inviting threat inputs from the petitioner as well as security agencies and pass a reasoned order,” read the order by the bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar.

Maintaining that “the September 23, 2025 order, which is not based on objective material and adherence to fairness, is not sustainable in the eye of law”, the court said the order was also not communicated to the petitioner by the government of Bihar.

“I find no substance in the submission of the Standing Counsel for the Bihar government that in view of the order dated August 9, 2025, the present writ petition has become infructuous, as it was not communicated to the petitioner. The petitioner comes to know about this order in the court room from the statement of Standing counsel of the State of Bihar at bar,” the bench observed.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is also a settled principle of law that any order affecting rights of a person and particularly his liberty must be with reasons and must reflect due application of mind,” the bench added, citing various Apex court judgments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is also a settled principle of law that any order affecting rights of a person and particularly his liberty must be with reasons and must reflect due application of mind,” the bench added, citing various Apex court judgments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav has filed the writ petition seeking enhancement of security in view of the threats to his life and property on account of persistent threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Chhotu Yadav gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav has filed the writ petition seeking enhancement of security in view of the threats to his life and property on account of persistent threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Chhotu Yadav gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yadav’s counsel submitted that no communication was made to the petitioner regarding upgrading of his security cover from ‘Y’ to ‘Y+’ vide order dated August 9, 2025 or scaling down of his security from ‘Y+’ to ‘Y’ category vide order dated September 23, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav’s counsel submitted that no communication was made to the petitioner regarding upgrading of his security cover from ‘Y’ to ‘Y+’ vide order dated August 9, 2025 or scaling down of his security from ‘Y+’ to ‘Y’ category vide order dated September 23, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As such, the petitioner is having only ‘Y’ category security at present. As such, the prayer of the petitioner for enhancement of security cover still subsists,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As such, the petitioner is having only ‘Y’ category security at present. As such, the prayer of the petitioner for enhancement of security cover still subsists,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Kumar ...Read More Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues. Read Less

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